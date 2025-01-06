Anti-Sikh riots: SC to hear in July plea of Sajjan Kumar against punishment





A bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar on Monday clarified if the final hearing could not take place as scheduled, the petitioners would have the liberty to request the court to consider the prayer of the suspension of sentences.





The top court summoned the trial court records, which will be supplied to all parties concerned.





In July, 2024, the apex court asked the CBI to respond to Khokhar's plea seeking the reprieve.





Khokhar's life sentence was upheld by the Delhi high court in 2018 whereas it reversed Kumar's acquittal by a trial court in 2013, in a case related to the killings of five Sikhs in the Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, apart from the setting ablaze of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.





In his plea, Khokhar said the jail authorities had rejected his plea on September 26, 2024, saying his release would invite adverse repercussions and disturb peace and tranquillity in the society, prompting unrest.





He said he had moved an intervention application for bail, but had already undergone a sentence of 8.7 years by then, and the plea was dismissed on February 3, 2023.





Large-scale violence and killings of persons from the Sikh community took place in the national capital following former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination by her bodyguards in 1984 and the cases stemming from the incident have seen some major twists and turns 40 years on. -- PTI

