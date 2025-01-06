RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ahead of Delhi poll, Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women

January 06, 2025  14:03
The Congress on Monday announced a 'Pyari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in Delhi.
 
The scheme would be rolled out on the lines of the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka. 

Announcing the scheme, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it aims to financially empower women, promising that it would be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

"Today, I have come here to launch the Pyari Didi Yojana. We are confident that a Congress government will be formed in Delhi, and on the first day of the new Cabinet, we will implement the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to every woman in the capital," Shivakumar said. 

Elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are due in February.  

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, the party's Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, and other senior leaders were present during the announcement. -- PTI 
