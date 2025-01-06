RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


After B'luru, Gujarat reports its 1st HMPV case

January 06, 2025  15:42
A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has been detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, an official said on Monday.
 
The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital, located in Chandkheda locality here, on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection.
 
After tests, he was found positive for the HMPV, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's in-charge medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki said.
 
"HMPV (infection) was detected in the patient on December 26, but we learnt about it today as the private hospital reported it to us late," Solanki said.
 
The patient was kept in isolation, the official said. 

Earlier, the child was kept on a ventilator, and his condition is stable now, Solanki said.
 
Before this, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.
 
The Union health ministry emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries. -- PTI
