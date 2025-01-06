RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3.7 tremor jolts Maharashtra's Palghar district

January 06, 2025  11:09
A tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Maharashtra's Palghar district early Monday morning, officials said, but there was no report of any casualty or property damage. 

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report. People in Bordi, Dapchari and Talasari areas of the taluka felt the tremor early in the morning, he said. 

The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.
