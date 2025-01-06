3 members of Tajpuriya-Mann gang held in Delhi, arms seized





Those nabbed have been identified as Deepak (36), Ankit (24) and Sagar (24), the official said.





"Deepak, a known 'bad character' has a history of involvement in three criminal cases, including murder, extortion and Arms Act," deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.





On Sunday, staff received a tip-off regarding the movement of Deepak and his associates and the team immediately laid a trap near Holambi Khurd area, he said.





The suspects were later apprehended. Upon searching the individuals, police recovered one pistol and 14 live cartridges from Deepak, another pistol with two cartridges from Ankit, and a revolver along with 23 live cartridges from Sagar.





During interrogation, Deepak revealed that he has been associated with the Tillu Tajpuriya-Parvesh Maan gang for years.





He had been tasked with providing logistical support and supplying arms to facilitate the gang's activities, operating under instructions from jailed gang leaders.





"Ankit and Sagar are relatively new recruits for the gang," said the DCP. -- PTI

