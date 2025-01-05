Winter fog disrupts flight, train services in Delhi





The city also witnessed cold waves and temperature dip in the morning.





Several flights are delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, due to fog.





"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.





According to the India meteorological department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday.





At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.





Several trains are running late at New Delhi railway station due to fog.





Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category.





According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am. -- PTI

