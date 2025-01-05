RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Winter fog disrupts flight, train services in Delhi

January 05, 2025  09:23
File image
File image
A thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday morning causing disruption in the flight and train services in the national capital. 

The city also witnessed cold waves and temperature dip in the morning.  

Several flights are delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, due to fog.  

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.  

According to the India meteorological department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. 

At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.  

Several trains are running late at New Delhi railway station due to fog.  

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: Australia end India's reign in BGT series
PIX: Australia end India's reign in BGT series

Images from Day 3 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

LIVE! 4 Maoists, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
LIVE! 4 Maoists, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Petition in NGT seeking safe carbide waste disposal
Petition in NGT seeking safe carbide waste disposal

A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench, seeking an assurance from the Madhya Pradesh government that the Union Carbide waste disposal in Pithampur won't harm people in nearby areas. The petition, filed by...

Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic
Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic

Bisht used the fake profiles to connect with women aged between 18 and 30 years on various onlione dating platforms.

Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK, 4 soldiers killed
Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK, 4 soldiers killed

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances