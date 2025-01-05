RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Silver idols stolen from temple at BJP leader's house

January 05, 2025  13:22
An unidentified person allegedly stole valuable items, including idols and plates made of silver, from a temple built on the ground floor of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader's house in the Govind Nagar area in Mathura, police said on Sunday.

According to Devpal Singh Pundir, the SHO of Govind Nagar police station, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. 

"Pradeep Goswami, the general secretary of the city unit of the BJP, was sleeping with his family in their room on the upper floor of their house in Chowk Bazar. Around dawn, a thief broke into the temple on the ground floor and stole silver idols of various gods and goddesses, including those of Lord Shiv, five silver cows, four Sriyantras, 11 plates and other items," the SHO said.

Goswami discovered the theft when he came downstairs to the temple and subsequently filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered, the SHO added.

CCTV footage was reviewed, showing the thief taking the items, he said, adding that the police are working to identify and locate him.   -- PTI

Image used only for representation. Photo: ANI Photo
