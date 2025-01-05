RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Schoolgirl dies after tree branch falls on her in Bengaluru

January 05, 2025  08:55
A 15-year-old girl died after a tree branch fell on her on Saturday, the police said. 

The girl has been identified as Tejaswini, they added. 

The incident occurred within the VV Puram police station limits when the girl was returning home after attending school. 

On her way, a tree branch fell on her, and she died, a senior police officer said. 

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI
