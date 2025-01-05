Russia lost a battalion in two days: Zelenskyy





In a nightly address on Saturday, Zelenskyy stated that the Commander-in-Chief provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing actions at the front, highlighting the fierce battles along the entire front line, with the most intense fighting near Pokrovsk.





"Today, commander-in-chief Syrskyi gave me a detailed briefing on our actions at the front. Fierce battles continue along the entire front line, with the hottest spot being near Pokrovsk. The occupier continues to waste an insane number of its people in assaults. And I thank each and every one of our units, all our brigades defending Ukrainian positions and eliminating the occupier," Zelenskyy said, according to the Ukraine's President Office.

He added, "The commander-in-chief also reported on the situation in the Kursk region. Specifically, in battles today and yesterday near just one village -- Makhnovka in the Kursk region -- the Russian army lost up to a battalion of infantry, including North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. And that's tangible." -- ANI

