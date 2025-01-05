RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Petition filed in NGT for carbide waste's safe disposal

January 05, 2025  08:26
Congress supporters under the banner of Pithampur Bachao Samiti, protest against the decision to dispose of hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory at the treatment storage disposal facility in Pithampur, Bhopal/ANI Photo
A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench seeking an assurance from the Madhya Pradesh government that the disposal of Union Carbide waste won't harm people in nearby areas. 

The petition has urged the green court to direct the state's chief secretary to declare on oath about the safety of people in Pithampur in Dhar district where the carbide waste has been transported for disposal. 

The petition, filed by a Jabalpur-based social organisation, also seeks direction to the authorities in Dhar to submit on oath that the residents in the area won't be harmed due to the disposal of the carbide waste. 

On Thursday, 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste reached Pithampur from Bhopal for disposal following the MP high court order. 

Furthermore, the petition seeks direction to MP government to publish in Hindi and English newspapers a particular report regarding the disposal of this waste to allay public concerns, said PG Najpandey of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch and activist Sunil Bhargav. 

The social organisation filed the petition in the NGT on Friday, Najpandey said. -- PTI
