Modi promises to continue AAP's welfare schemes

January 05, 2025  15:47
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of wasting a decade fighting with the Centre and urged the people of the national capital to give the Bharatiya Janata Party an opportunity to turn it into a city of the future.

The prime minister also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power but the party's government would weed out the corruption in their implementation.

Addressing a rally in the Rohini area, Modi dubbed the AAP government a 'disaster' that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change. 

"Only when this 'aapda (disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in," Modi said.

The prime minister said the Centre had been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals.

"However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to ply due to long traffic jams," he said.

"In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'aapda (disaster)'! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi -- 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change)," Modi said.   -- PTI
