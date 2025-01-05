If anyone is hurt, I express regret: Ramesh Bidhuri

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Congress outrage.





Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri clarified that his comments were made in the context of remarks by Lalu Yadav and emphasised that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister.





"Such statements have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," the BJP leader said.





This came following a video of Bhiduri shared by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on X, where he stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the 'cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi' if BJP comes to power.





Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised the BJP candidate, terming the remark as 'shameful', and accused the BJP of fostering an anti-women mindset.





Taking to X, Shrinate said that Bidhuri's statement against Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, was not only shameful but also shows his 'disgusting' mentality towards women.





She further questioned the BJP's response to the incident, referring to Bidhuri's previous use of foul language against a fellow MP for which he did not face any punishment.





"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment? This is the real face of the BJP," she said. -- ANI