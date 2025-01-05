French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrives in Goa





On arrival at Goa, the French Carrier Strike Group received a ceremonial welcome from the Indian Navy band.





The carrier strike group elements including the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft will hold an exercise with Indian Air Force fighter aircraft in the next few days while the warships will hold the 42nd edition of the bilateral Varuna exercise while returning from the Pacific Ocean after a series of exercises with allies including Indonesia there.





The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy noted that the purpose of the visit is to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the navies of India and France.





"French Carrier Strike Group, which includes nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle along with its escort vessels, a frigate, a submarine and supply ships, is visiting #Goa from 03 - 09 Jan 25. The purpose of this visit is to enhance #interoperability, foster mutual understanding & strengthen ties between the two navies," Western Naval Command of Indian Navy posted on X. -- ANI

French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrived at Goa's Mormugao port trust jetty on January 4.