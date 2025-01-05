RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fog hits flight operations at Srinagar airport

January 05, 2025  10:37
File image
File image
Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were affected on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said. 

Early morning visibility at the Srinagar airport was 50 metres, which has affected the air traffic. 

All airlines have pushed their flights after 10 am, an Airports Authority of India official said. 

Dense fog hit operations at the airport on Saturday as well, leading to flight delays and diversions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test

The seeds of India's defeat were sown in Melbourne, where Bumrah had to bowl 53.2 overs -- 24.4 in the second innings on the back of 28.4 in the first innings. With just three days to recover, that was an inhuman burden on a bowler who...

PIX: Australia end India's reign in BGT series
PIX: Australia end India's reign in BGT series

Images from Day 3 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

LIVE! Russia lost a battalion in two days: Zelenskyy
LIVE! Russia lost a battalion in two days: Zelenskyy

Will Trump 2.0 continue pro-India policies?
Will Trump 2.0 continue pro-India policies?

A leading expert predicts that the incoming Trump administration will likely continue its pro-India policies, including the Indo-Pacific strategy and Quad, but highlights potential challenges such as trade disagreements, immigration...

4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also killed in the face-off.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances