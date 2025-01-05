RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi Police foils suicide attempt by 15-year-old girl

January 05, 2025  19:23
image
The Delhi Police foiled a suicide attempt by a 15-year-old girl who allegedly jumped off a bridge into the Yamuna due to academic stress, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday.

Roop Nagar Police Station received a distress call from a woman about her daughter's disappearance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia told PTI.

The girl's mother informed the police that her daughter had been home alone while the rest of the family was out.

After a conversation about her academic performance, the mother grew concerned that her daughter might take a drastic step and she asked her son to check on her.

Upon returning home, the son discovered that the girl had left behind a suicide note, Banthia said.

A police team, led by ACP Vinita Tyagi, initiated a search operation. The team examined CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries, focusing on the Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Old Bridge areas. Metro site guards were briefed and joined the search.

"During the search, the girl was spotted jumping into the Yamuna River. A guard and swimmer, Brijesh Kumar, leapt into the river and rescued her. She was safely pulled ashore and immediately counselled by the police team. Following due formalities, she was reunited with her relieved family," Banthia said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! LG grants relaxation in jobs to 1984 riots victims
LIVE! LG grants relaxation in jobs to 1984 riots victims

Like Priyanka Gandhi's...: Bidhuri's remark sparks row
Like Priyanka Gandhi's...: Bidhuri's remark sparks row

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has yet again courted controversy by allegedly saying that after victory in the Delhi assembly polls next month, he will develop smooth roads in the...

How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test

The seeds of India's defeat were sown in Melbourne, where Bumrah had to bowl 53.2 overs -- 24.4 in the second innings on the back of 28.4 in the first innings. With just three days to recover, that was an inhuman burden on a bowler who...

Maha Kumbh: Cleric fears mass conversions of Muslims
Maha Kumbh: Cleric fears mass conversions of Muslims

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh, a senior cleric has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing fears that mass conversions of Muslims will take place during the event, while other community leaders have flagged the...

Camera in girls' washroom? College principal booked
Camera in girls' washroom? College principal booked

Two persons were arrested for alleged voyeurism after some female students at a private engineering college in Medchal, near Hyderabad, accused the cooking staff of recording them in the hostel washrooms, police said on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances