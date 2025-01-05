RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cops pushed rape victim to marry accused, say kin

January 05, 2025  20:08
A married man allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman in Bhadohi multiple times, with her family alleging that when they went to lodge a complaint the police 'persuaded' them to marry her to the accused citing her pregnancy.

The accused, Sajid Ali (aged around 35 years) from Kotwali area, befriended the woman from the same locality and began visiting her house, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI citing the FIR. 

On March 10, 2024, Ali allegedly raped the woman when she was alone at her home and also filmed the assault, the officer said.

The SP said when the woman threatened to lodge a complaint, the accused used the video to blackmail her, threatening to post it online.

Out of fear, the woman remained silent and Ali continued to rape her due to which she became pregnant, the officer added.

Upon noticing physical changes, her parents confronted her after which she disclosed the incident, the SP said.

The woman and her parents went to lodge a complaint against the accused on September 20, 2024.

However, the police persuaded them to agree to a marriage between the woman and Ali, citing her pregnancy, the complaint read.

The woman alleged that the marriage was conducted without proper investigation and against her will, Katyayan said.

Later in October, the woman got to know that Ali was already married. He lived with his wife at some other place, according to the police.

On November 26, the woman gave birth to a stillborn child at a private hospital, the SP said.

The officer said that the woman, who was a victim of mental and physical abuse for several months, submitted a written complaint on January 3, seeking action against Ali.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman's statement has been recorded and a medical examination was conducted, the police said.  -- PTI
