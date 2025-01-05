4 Maoists, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh





A head constable of the District Reserve Guard was also killed in the face-off, he said.





The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the official said.





After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self loading rifle, were recovered from the spot, he said.





DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said. -- PTI

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.