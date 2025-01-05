RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

3 killed as ICG's Dhruv chopper crashes in Gujarat

January 05, 2025  14:36
image
An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar on Sunday in which three personnel including the two pilots and one air crew member, officials said.

As per inputs, there were three personnel including two pilots in the chopper. 

"All three have lost their lives in the incident," said ICG officials.

As per the Indian Coast Guard officials, the chopper crashed during a routine training sortie.

More details are awaited.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Idols stolen from temple at BJP leader's house
LIVE! Idols stolen from temple at BJP leader's house

How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test

The seeds of India's defeat were sown in Melbourne, where Bumrah had to bowl 53.2 overs -- 24.4 in the second innings on the back of 28.4 in the first innings. With just three days to recover, that was an inhuman burden on a bowler who...

Gavaskar upset over snub for BGT presentation
Gavaskar upset over snub for BGT presentation

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure after not being invited to present the trophy, named after him and Allan Border, to Australia following their victory over India in the high-voltage five-Test finale at the Sydney...

Unmarried couples no longer welcome: OYO changes rules
Unmarried couples no longer welcome: OYO changes rules

Travel booking major OYO has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels, starting from Meerut, introducing guidelines effective this year whereby unmarried couples will no longer be welcome to check in.

Allu Arjun cancels visit to injured boy
Allu Arjun cancels visit to injured boy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, named as an accused in the case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police in Hyderabad on Sunday as part of his bail conditions.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances