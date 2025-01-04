RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Thick fog in Kashmir valley hits flight operations at Srinagar airport

January 04, 2025  11:06
File image
File image
Flight operations at the Srinagar airport were hit on Saturday due to dense fog that engulfed parts of the Kashmir valley, officials said. 

A thick layer of fog engulfed Kashmir, including Srinagar, in the morning, they said. Poor visibility due to the fog affected operations at the airport and all morning flights were delayed, they added. 

The officials said, "Due poor visibility at Srinagar airport, no flight operations have taken place so far." 

All airlines have rescheduled their morning operations till the visibility improves. 

This is the second consecutive day of fog affecting flight operations at Srinagar airport. 

On Friday, morning flights were delayed while one was diverted due to low visibility. 

Operations resumed around noon after the visibility had improved. -- PTI
