Techie Atul Subhash's wife, family members get bail

January 04, 2025  20:29
A city civil court in Bengaluru on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in suicide abetment case.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court.

Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs 3 crore for divorse.

Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru. -- PTI
