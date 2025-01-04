RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tantris, not govt should decide temple customs: Kerala minister

January 04, 2025  16:45
Differing from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's view that temple customs should change with the times, state Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Saturday said that practices in temples should be decided by the tantris.

The minister, who is also a director board member of the Nair Service Society (NSS), said that if the government felt some changes were necessary, they should be made in consultation with the tantris or after holding a 'devaprasna'.

"Various temples have their customs and practices, and devotees should abide by them. Others need not go to the temple," said Kumar, a representative of Kerala Congress-B in the state cabinet.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had strongly criticised the chief minister for endorsing Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Satchidananda's statement that temples should abandon the custom of not allowing male devotees to wear shirts.

Welcoming the Swami's stand, the chief minister had said that such practices could be avoided to align with the changing times.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, said the matter should be left to the respective communities.

"Let them discuss whether customs should be changed at their places of worship and take a decision," he said, adding that it is not the right time to discuss such issues given the current political situation in Kerala.

Congress leader and former KPCC president K Muraleedharan also said that temple customs should be decided by the tantris.

"Political interference is not needed to change age-old customs. Leave the issue to the temples," he told reporters. -- PTI
