Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah on PM's behalf

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit of the minister, who took a flight to Jaipur and then proceeded to Ajmer by road.





"The prime minister's message is of brotherhood and that the country should stay united... I am going to Ajmer Dargah with this message," Rijiju told reporters at the airport.





He was received by the BJP's state minority morcha leaders at the airport.

"On this auspicious occasion of Urs, we want that a good atmosphere should be created in the country. No one should do anything that can affect the harmony of our country," Rijiju said.





Be it a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Buddhist or Jain, everyone is welcome at the dargah, he said.





Lakhs of people visit the dargah and people should not face any problem. The process should be simple, he said.





Asked about a petition in a local court claiming that the dargah has been built over a Shiva temple, Rijiju said, "I have just come to offer 'chadar'."

"I have not come here to show or tell anyone, I am going with the message (of PM) for the country that all the people in our country should stay well," he said. -- PTI