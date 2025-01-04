RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Overhead wire snag hits services on Konkan Railway route

January 04, 2025  18:48
An overhead wire snag affected services on the Konkan Railway route near Ratnagiri station in Maharashtra for almost an hour on Saturday, an official said. 

The incident occurred at Adivali, about 365 km from Mumbai, around 12:35 pm. An official said service resumed after more than an hour.

However, most trains on the route are delayed by three to four hours. 

The Konkan Railway faces an OHE (Overhead Equipment) wire snag at around 12.35 PM. Service resumed at around 13.55 hours, the official said.

He said diesel engines were sent to pull trains stuck at Adivali single line. -- PTI
