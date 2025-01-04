RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi to launch multiple projects in poll-bound Delhi

January 04, 2025  18:07
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects, including the inauguration of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday and address a public meeting in the poll-bound national capital.
   
According to an official statement, he will also travel in Namo Bharat train between Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.
 
In a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, it said, Modi will inaugurate the 13-km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar worth around Rs 4,600 crore.
 
With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity.
 
This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability, it said.
 
Modi will inaugurate the 2.8-km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This is the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated.
 
West Delhi areas such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri and Janakpuri among others will benefit, the statement said.
 
Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 6,230 crore.
 
This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi
LIVE! Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi

JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic
Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic

Bisht used the fake profiles to connect with women aged between 18 and 30 years on various onlione dating platforms.

Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden
Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden

Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise
Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise

Kejriwal alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances