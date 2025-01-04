RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi

January 04, 2025  17:48
image
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that there is no benefit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah and that the government should take steps to stop claims being filed in courts disputing the existing mosques or Dargahs.

The message behind sending the 'chadar' is that the government takes care of those who keep faith in the mosques. However, the BJP and Sangh Parivar people are going to courts stating that Khwaja Ajmeri Dargah is not a Dargah as was their argument with some mosques, he told reporters in Hyderabad.

The real work of the government is to put an end to such claims, Owaisi said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by PM Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Asked about Modi sending the 'chadar', Owaisi said those belonging to the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits are approaching courts seeking excavations at several places in the country with the claim that existing mosque is not a mosque or a Dargah is not a Dargah. "If the Prime Minister wants, all these things will be stopped," he said.

More than seven such issues related to mosques are from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi
LIVE! Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi

JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic
Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic

Bisht used the fake profiles to connect with women aged between 18 and 30 years on various onlione dating platforms.

Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden
Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden

Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise
Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise

Kejriwal alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances