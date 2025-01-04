Modi listens as Diljit Dosanjh sings a song dedicated to Guru Nanak





Interestingly, Diljit Dosanjh sang a tribute to Guru Nanak during his meeting with the Prime Minister, who praised the singer-actor for rising from an Indian village to global fame.





Modi said, "When a boy from a village in India makes his name in the world, it feels good and you are lucky, your family has kept your name 'Diljit', so you keep winning people. The vastness of India is our strength, this benefit is not only received due to population but because we are a vibrant society..."





Diljit said, "I am impressed by your journey when I see how you went to Himachal and left everything and then got so much blessing from God. This is very much God's will..." -- ANI

