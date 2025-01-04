RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Instead of creating infra in Delhi, Kejriwal build 'sheesh mahal': Shah

January 04, 2025  17:27
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for building a "sheesh mahal" for himself instead of creating infrastructure in the capital during his nearly 10-year term as Delhi chief minister, saying the Aam Aadmi Party convenor will have to give an account for it.

Addressing an event after inaugurating a working women's hostel -- Sushma Bhavan -- of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shah listed a host of expensive items and appliances used in Kejriwal's official residence as the chief minister, saying he had never heard of some of those things.

When Kejriwal entered politics, he vowed not to take a government car or bungalow, and promised to herald a new kind of politics, Shah said.

But the AAP leader could not be satisfied by one, two, three or four bungalows, and instead built himself a "sheesh mahal" spread across 50,000 square yards of land, costing people of Delhi Rs 45 crore, he added.

The BJP has been using the term "sheesh mahal", a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, to target Kejriwal.

The home minister said the AAP government in Delhi could not build a system to supply water to the residents, but Kejriwal spent "Rs 14 crore on a water plant for his family of four".

"Kejriwal Ji, you will have to give an account to the people of Delhi. They are demanding answers from you," Shah said.

He alleged that over Rs 6 crore was spent on designer marbles, Rs 6 crore on motorised curtains, Rs 70 lakh on automatic doors, Rs 50 lakh on carpets and Rs 64 lakh on smart TVs at the chief minister's residence when Kejriwal occupied it.

Taking a swipe, Shah said he had suggested to Kejriwal on X that he should allow people of Delhi to take a tour of the "sheesh mahal" so that they could see what kind of home their chief minister lived in.

Some young persons had come to see him and when he told them that Kejriwal has done noting for Delhi, they retorted that he was being unjust as the AAP leader built a "sheesh mahal", the senior BJP leader said in sarcasm.

The Union minister further accused Kejriwal of overseeing a series of corruption scandals, including in Delhi's liquor policy, Mohalla Clinics, CCTV installations, and bus purchases.

Shah also invoked the legacy of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, whom he described as a "fighting opposition leader" remembered for her service in various key ministries. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi
LIVE! Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah but...: Owaisi

JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic
Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic

Bisht used the fake profiles to connect with women aged between 18 and 30 years on various onlione dating platforms.

Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden
Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden

Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise
Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise

Kejriwal alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances