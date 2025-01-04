RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India committed to taking lead in AI: Modi after meeting ex-Infosys CEO

January 04, 2025  16:15
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is committed to taking the lead in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as he met entrepreneur and former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka. 

"It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth," Modi said on X. 

The prime minister was replying to Sikka's post, highlighting his detailed and wide-ranging discussion with Modi on AI, its impact on India, and several imperatives for the time ahead. 

"I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone," Sikka said. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! George Soros, Messi get Medal of Freedom from Biden
LIVE! George Soros, Messi get Medal of Freedom from Biden

Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise
Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise

Kejriwal alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

JK: 2 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
JK: 2 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Will Day 3 Go India's Way?
Will Day 3 Go India's Way?

Two teams with fault lines in their batting, up against two of the best bowling sides in the game today -- the question that determines the outcome is, is your weakness greater than mine?

Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi
Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi

The BJP has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against Arvind Kejriwal.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances