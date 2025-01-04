RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

George Soros, Messi get Medal of Freedom from Biden

January 04, 2025  16:19
image
United States President Joe Biden has named former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, football superstar Lionel Messi, former Defence Secretary late Ashton Carter, and controversial investor George Soros, along with 14 others for the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the Nation's highest civilian honour, would be presented to the awardees at a White House ceremony by Biden Saturday afternoon.

The prestigious award is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours, the White House said Saturday.

Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.

They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world, the White House said.

Clinton made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the US Senate. After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party, the White House said.

Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

"Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice, the White House said.

Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

In the last session of Parliament, the BJP raised the issue of alleged "links" of Congress leaders with Soros-backed outfits involved in "anti-India" activities, triggering vociferous protests from the opposition.

Congress, however, trashed these allegations.

In 2020, Soros slammed the Modi government while addressing an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was making headway and the "biggest setback" was seen in India. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! George Soros, Messi get Medal of Freedom from Biden
LIVE! George Soros, Messi get Medal of Freedom from Biden

Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise
Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another poll promise

Kejriwal alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

JK: 2 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
JK: 2 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Will Day 3 Go India's Way?
Will Day 3 Go India's Way?

Two teams with fault lines in their batting, up against two of the best bowling sides in the game today -- the question that determines the outcome is, is your weakness greater than mine?

Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi
Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi

The BJP has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against Arvind Kejriwal.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances