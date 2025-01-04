Delhi gets shrouded in dense fog as cold wave grips the city





As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.





According to the India meteorological department, Delhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Saturday.





At this time on Friday, the city's temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.





Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category.





According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 385 in Delhi today at 6 am. -- ANI

Delhi was shrouded in dense fog as a cold wave gripped the city on Saturday morning.