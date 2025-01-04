RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi gets shrouded in dense fog as cold wave grips the city

January 04, 2025  08:18
Rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day is underway amid fog and cold in New Delhi on Saturday morning/ANI on X
Rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day is underway amid fog and cold in New Delhi on Saturday morning/ANI on X
Delhi was shrouded in dense fog as a cold wave gripped the city on Saturday morning. 

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.  

According to the India meteorological department, Delhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Saturday. 

At this time on Friday, the city's temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.  

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 385 in Delhi today at 6 am. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th Test updates: Aus 9 down after Webster hits half ton
5th Test updates: Aus 9 down after Webster hits half ton

Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!
Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!

On Day 1 of the Sydney Test on Friday, Rohit 'opted to rest' himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia after a string of underwhelming performances, marking a rather dramatic start to the series finale.

LIVE! 15 flights diverted as fog hits ops at Delhi airport
LIVE! 15 flights diverted as fog hits ops at Delhi airport

Unbelievable! Bumrah's Bat Outshines Kohli
Unbelievable! Bumrah's Bat Outshines Kohli

Virat Kohli's struggles in Test cricket hit a new low as he joined an unusual list of players dominated by tailenders.

Manipur SP hurt as mob attacks office during protest
Manipur SP hurt as mob attacks office during protest

The Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district was injured after a mob attacked his office on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district....

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances