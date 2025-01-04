RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong launches 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign

January 04, 2025  18:55
The Congress has announced the launch of a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign to press for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "insulting" BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of India's Constitution.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said under the campaign, party leaders will organise 'Chaupals' in every district and tell people how the BJP-RSS has been insulting Ambedkar and demeaning the Constitution for decades.

Launched on January 3, the campaign will culminate on January 26 with a grand rally at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Ambedkar, commemorating 75 years of the Constitution and the Republic, Khera said.

"To safeguard his legacy and values, a 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' will be held from January 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026 -- connecting villages and towns across India with a powerful message of unity and social justice.

"We reiterate our demand to sack Home Minister Amit Shah for his derogatory remarks against Dr Ambedkar," Khera told reporters.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP leadership of trying to "normalise the demonisation" of national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, who left an indelible mark in the country's history.

"'Make-up artists' cannot replace national icons whose contributions to the nation are immense. Such people have certainly created a name for themselves in the country's history. Icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar cannot be replaced," Khera said.

He also said the campaign aims to awaken and tell the people of the country about BJP's actions and the "insult" to Ambedkar.

Replying to a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, Shah had criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking Ambedkar's name.

"It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... Had they taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," Shah had said.

"We hoped that the home minister would apologise and the prime minister would intervene in this matter. But Prime Minister Modi supported the home minister and became a partner in insulting Ambedkar ji," Khera claimed.

The Congress leader said this issue was also raised at the Belagavi meeting where it was decided that the party will launch a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign across the country.

"Under this campaign, we will organise 'Chaupals' in every district and tell people how the BJP-RSS has been insulting Ambedkar ji and demeaning the Constitution for decades," Khera said. -- PTI
