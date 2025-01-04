RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans

January 04, 2025  12:02
image
India skipper Jasprit Bumrah returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle, which forced him to leave the field after bowling just one over in the post-lunch session on the second day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes in total, but his return might have eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia's second innings.  

Virat Kohli led the side in the absence of Bumrah. 

The pacer has already taken 32 wickets in the series, and had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.

Bumrah was having some discomfort, which appeared to be side strain, after bowling one over in his post-lunch spell.

He spoke to Kohli and left the field and then official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue with team's security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay and team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th Test updates: Pant falls after quickfire 61
5th Test updates: Pant falls after quickfire 61

LIVE! Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans
LIVE! Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans

Historic! Bumrah Breaks Bedi's Record
Historic! Bumrah Breaks Bedi's Record

Jasprit Bumrah overtook spin great Bishan Singh Bedi's all-time record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in an away Test series.

Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!
Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!

On Day 1 of the Sydney Test on Friday, Rohit 'opted to rest' himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia after a string of underwhelming performances, marking a rather dramatic start to the series finale.

Why Is US NSA Coming To India?
Why Is US NSA Coming To India?

'The message that we intend to leave with at the end of this trip is one of real gratitude for the friendship and the close partnership that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi have enjoyed over the last four years, but also one of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances