'All We Imagine As Light' secures spots in BAFTA 2025 longlists

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light continues its remarkable run on the international awards circuit, securing spots on the BAFTA Film Awards longlists in three categories, including Best Director.

The British Academy on Friday evening shared the results of the first round of voting across 25 categories for its upcoming awards gala.





Kapadia's Malayalam-Hindi movie, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has made it to three longlists of 10 movies each -- Best Film Not in English Language, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.





Besides All We Imagine As Light, Sandhya Suri's Santosh and Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight are nominated in the longlist for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.





Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel has also found a mention in the longlist for his directorial debut Monkey Man. Patel is nominated in the Leading Actor longlist.





According to BAFTA, the films mentioned in the longlists will advance to the nominating stage of voting, which started on Friday and will conclude on January 10. -- PTI