6 workers killed in explosion at TN fireworks unit

January 04, 2025  18:56
Six workers were killed following an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, an official said.

The blast occurred in the morning when the workers were engaged in mixing chemical-raw materials, as part of the manufacturing process, leading to the deaths of 6 men and 4 rooms in the factory premises were flattened in the impact.

A worker, Mohammed Sudeen was injured and he was rushed to a government facility in nearby Madurai. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The deceased were identified as S Sivakumar (56), S Meenakshi Sundaram (46), R Nagaraj (37) and G Velmurugan, S Kamaraj and R Kannan, all the three were aged 54.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressing shock and grief over the deaths, said that he has directed officials to ensure special care for the injured worker at the Madurai government hospital.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, he said he has ordered authorities to release from the CM's Public Relief Fund, Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 6 victims. Also, he has ordered Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker. -- PTI
