2 men held in Sarpanch murder case mere pawns: BJP MLA

January 04, 2025  14:32
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde after two men were arrested from Pune in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Dhas alleged that the two men are just "pawns" while the "key accused" is roaming free.

Police arrested Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule (26) and Sudhir Sangle (23) nearly four weeks after Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was allegedly abducted and murdered by some men.

Walmik Karad, an aide of Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder, triggering a political slugfest with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Munde, who belongs to the NCP.

"The two persons arrested from Pune are mere pawns while the 'aaka' (mastermind) remains free," Dhas, the MLA from Ashti in Beed district, told reporters.

He said another man wanted in the case should be nabbed at the earliest by the SIT.

NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar expressed disappointment over a delay in arresting the absconding persons in the murder case.

"It took more than 20 days to arrest the accused despite people in Beed taking to the streets and staging protest seeking justice," he added. -- PTI 
