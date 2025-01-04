15 flights diverted, many delayed as fog hits ops at Delhi airport





Due to the adverse weather conditions, many flights were delayed and the country's largest airline IndiGo temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold.





An official said 15 flights were diverted at the airport between 12.15 am and 1.30 am due to reduced visibility.





"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd said in a post on X at 6.56 am.





CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is operated by DIAL.





"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am on Saturday. -- PTI

