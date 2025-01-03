When Manmohan Singh confided in Kalam about...





Ahluwalia said. "Manmohan Singh had to undertake the Indo-US nuclear deal while going against the opposition from within his party, strong opposition from the left. He had to do a lot of political maneuvering since the left had a vote of confidence and they wanted to vote the government out of power. He was able to avoid the problem because he brought in President APJ Abdul Kalam to persuade Mulayam Singh as a scientist. Mulayam Singh agreed after talking to President Kalam and ended up supporting the government," Ahluwalia told ANI in an exclusive interview.





Ahluwalia said that for Manmohan Singh, India's forward movement could only happen if the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) restrictions were lifted and that was possible because of the relationship the former Prime Minister shared with then-US President George Bush, which ensured the removal of the NSG restrictions. -- ANI

