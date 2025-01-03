RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

When Manmohan Singh confided in Kalam about...

January 03, 2025  14:45
image
Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Friday spoke of the efforts former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took to convince the opposition parties during his second term for the Indo-US nuclear deal. Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, said that Dr Singh had to confide with then-President APJ Abdul Kalam, asking him to have a conversation with then-Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh who was opposing the nuclear deal with the left parties. The left parties had taken a vote of confidence and wanted to vote the government out of power, 

Ahluwalia said. "Manmohan Singh had to undertake the Indo-US nuclear deal while going against the opposition from within his party, strong opposition from the left. He had to do a lot of political maneuvering since the left had a vote of confidence and they wanted to vote the government out of power. He was able to avoid the problem because he brought in President APJ Abdul Kalam to persuade Mulayam Singh as a scientist. Mulayam Singh agreed after talking to President Kalam and ended up supporting the government," Ahluwalia told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Ahluwalia said that for Manmohan Singh, India's forward movement could only happen if the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) restrictions were lifted and that was possible because of the relationship the former Prime Minister shared with then-US President George Bush, which ensured the removal of the NSG restrictions. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

LIVE! When Manmohan Singh confided in Kalam about...
LIVE! When Manmohan Singh confided in Kalam about...

PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue
PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue

Images from Day 1 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'

'The captain of a country doesn't opt out of the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match.'

I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant
I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant

Rishabh Pant scored a watchful 98-ball 40 in India's 185 all out on the opening day in Sydney.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances