RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee falls 3 paise to 85.78 against US dollar

January 03, 2025  10:28
image
The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 85.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities. 

Forex traders said the US dollar gained against most currencies during 2024 and continued to remain on a strong footing this year. Moreover, the market will keep its focus on Donald Trump's policies which could boost growth but could also increase price pressures and this would keep the US FED on a hold for longer on interest rate cuts.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th Test updates: Runs coming in a trickle for India
5th Test updates: Runs coming in a trickle for India

LIVE! 'Atishi's words just like a terrorist'
LIVE! 'Atishi's words just like a terrorist'

'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'

'The captain of a country doesn't opt out of the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match.'

Sigh, Kohli's Flop Show Continues
Sigh, Kohli's Flop Show Continues

Virat Kohli's subdued 17 off 69 balls extended his lean patch in the series.

Tesla blast suspect was US soldier, shot himself dead
Tesla blast suspect was US soldier, shot himself dead

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was an active-duty United States Army Green Berret, according to sources reported by CNN.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances