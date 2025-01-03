RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Police deport 7 Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in Delhi

January 03, 2025  23:02
File image
File image
The Delhi police in two separate operations identified and deported seven illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who had been residing in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The first operation took place on January 1, in which five individuals, identified as Sheikh Sofiul Alam Sabbir, Mohammad Takdirul Khan, Bijoyohmod Sahi, Habibur Rahman, and Mohammad Musa Miah Khan, were apprehended.

"These individuals had entered India last year under the guise of visiting the Bosnia Embassy to obtain work permits. However, their visas had long expired, rendering their stay illegal," said deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

All five were subsequently presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation proceedings.

In the second operation, the police apprehended a couple who had been residing in the Safdarjung area of southwest Delhi, after their documents were scrutinised and found to be invalid.

The duo, identified as Liyacat (54) and his wife Nasreen (39), had been living in Delhi since 2012, the officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team detained the couple on Thursday from Shamshan Ghat Road near Green Park. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had been living at various locations in Delhi-NCR, most recently in Old Seelampur," said a senior police officer. -- PTI
