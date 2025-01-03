RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


PM gifted a $20,000 diamond to this foreign dignitary

January 03, 2025  10:13
Modi gifted the a lab grown 7.5 carat green diamond
Modi gifted the a lab grown 7.5 carat green diamond
As US President Joe Biden's term nears an end, this is what he and his family were given as gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, reports AP.

Jill Biden received the single most expensive present: a USD 20,000 diamond from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The 7.5-carat diamond from Modi was easily the most costly gift presented to any member of the first family in 2023. She also received a brooch valued at USD 14,063 from the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and a bracelet, brooch and photograph album worth USD 4,510 from the president and first lady of Egypt.

PM Modi's diamond was retained for official use in the White House East Wing, while the other gifts to the president and first lady were sent to the archives. 
