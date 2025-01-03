'No, Rahul did not tear up ordinance'

Rajdeep Sardesai tweets on his show: "Clarification: Reference to my comments on the recent Neta Nagri show on @TheLallantop paying tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh where I referred to @RahulGandhi 'tearing up' UPA 2 government ordinance on convicted legislators. At a press meet in 2013, Rahul Gandhi called the UPA government ordinance 'complete nonsense' that should be 'torn and thrown out'. He was against the ordinance and made his public displeasure amply clear. But there is no video of Mr Gandhi physically tearing up the ordinance. An unrelated image of Rahul Gandhi tearing up a paper in a public rally in 2012 was made viral much later and falsely used to suggest he had 'torn' the ordinance (the correct sequence of what exactly happened has been written in my 2014 election book) My apologies and thank you to those who pointed this out including @dubeyamitabh @mukeshbudharwi and @rasheedkidwai for pointing this out."