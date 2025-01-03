RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NIA seizes land in J-K's Anantnag in terror case

January 03, 2025  20:43
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Friday attached a property in Anantnag district under the UAPA in a terror-related case, officials said. 

The NIA attached a 19-marla land parcel in Halpora area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, they said. 

The property belongs to Halpora resident Mohammad Akbar Dar. 

The action was taken under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of an ongoing investigation into terror funding and related activities, NIA said. 

The agency said the attachment is part of a broader effort to disrupt the financial networks supporting terrorism and "unlawful activities" in the Union Territory. -- PTI
