Meet the sadhu who hasn't bathed for 32 years!

January 03, 2025  16:28
Chhotu Baba
Gangapuri Maharaj who has not taken a bath for 32 years has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Gangapuri Maharaj is also know as Chhotu Baba is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth. 

"This is Milan Mela. Soul to soul should be connected and that's why I'm here," Baba told ANI on Friday. The 57-year-old has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela due to his height, which is three feet. "I am 3 feet 8 inches. I am 57 years old. I am very happy to come here. You people are also here I am happy in that also," he added.

Gangapuri Maharaj has not bathed for the last 32 years and said, "I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga."

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents. -- ANI
