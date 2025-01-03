RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


K'taka: Wife murders man, cuts body into 2 pieces

January 03, 2025  00:23
A woman was arrested for killing her drunkard husband in Karnataka's Belagavi, said the police on Thursday. 

She allegedly strangled him first, then smashed his face with a stone and cut his body into two pieces to haul it far away from her house, they said. 

According to Belagavi superintendent of police Bhimashankar Guled, the pieces of the body of 40-year-old Srimantha Itnali were found on December 10 in Umarani village, Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi. 

"A three-member team led by the deputy superintendent of police camped in the village and investigated the case," said the SP, addressing a press meet on Thursday. 

After a false start, they zeroed in on the wife, Savithri, and she was brought to the station for questioning. 

"Initially, she didn't agree but later she confessed to her crime," added the SP. 

According to him, the incident took place on December 8. 

The man, a drunkard, often used to abuse his wife for money, said the police. 

On the day of the murder, he was fighting with her over a piece of land she owned. -- PTI
