Kota coaching student found dead on railway track; police say fell off train





The body of Keshav Das Amol was found on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Bundi district Wednesday morning with a wound to the head.





Amol carried no papers on him nor anything in the way of a suicide note, the police said.





They said it was likely that the youth fell off a train and hurt himself.





His body was collected by his father on Thursday after a postmortem, they said.





Amol came from the Sangli district in Maharashtra and had been living with his mother in Kota.





"His father was too shocked to give a statement," assistant sub-inspector Babulal Nagar, posted at Lakehri Police Station, said.





It was learnt that Amol had left his room without his mobile phone on Tuesday evening, he said.





On Wednesday morning, the police received a memo from the station master about a body lying on tracks at the Papdi Railway Gate near Lakheri Railway Station, he said.





The police rushed the injured youth to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Since the body had no identity papers, a picture of it was circulated locally. -- PTI

