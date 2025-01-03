Hamid Ansari, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge attend Manmohan Singh's prayer meeting





Among the top leaders who attended the prayer meeting (Kirtan and Antim Ardas) included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.





Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Pratap Bajwa and former deputy chairperson of the then Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia also attended the prayer.





Others who attended the ceremony included Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Ajay Maken, and Sukhjinder Randhawa.





BJP's Praneet Kaur and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present.





Earlier, former vice-president Hamid Ansari, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge were among the dignitaries who attended the 'Akhand Path' at the ex-prime minister's residence on Friday. -- PTI

