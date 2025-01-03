RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hamid Ansari, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge attend Manmohan Singh's prayer meeting

January 03, 2025  18:21
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh during Akhand Path kept in his memory, at his residence in New Delhi on Friday/ANI Photo
Several top dignitaries paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a prayer meet organised in his memory at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in New Delhi. 

Among the top leaders who attended the prayer meeting (Kirtan and Antim Ardas) included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. 

Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Pratap Bajwa and former deputy chairperson of the then Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia also attended the prayer. 

Others who attended the ceremony included Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Ajay Maken, and Sukhjinder Randhawa. 

BJP's Praneet Kaur and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present. 

Earlier, former vice-president Hamid Ansari, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge were among the dignitaries who attended the 'Akhand Path' at the ex-prime minister's residence on Friday. -- PTI
