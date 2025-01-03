RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Extreme Poverty reduced to minimal in India'

January 03, 2025  14:33
image
As the poverty rates in the country declined below 5 per cent in 2024, a research study by State Bank of India (SBI) also highlighted that the extreme poverty in the country has reduced to minimal. 

It said "At an aggregate level, we believe poverty rates in India could now be in the range of 4-4.5 per cent with almost minimal existence of extreme poverty" The report also highlighted significant improvements in rural and urban poverty levels over the years, supported by data from the government's Consumption Expenditure Survey. 

According to the survey, rural poverty is estimated at 4.86 per cent in FY24, a sharp decline from 7.2 per cent in FY23 and 25.7 per cent in FY12. Similarly, urban poverty has dropped to 4.09 per cent in FY24, compared to 4.6 per cent in FY23 and 13.7 per cent in FY12. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

LIVE! When Manmohan Singh confided in Kalam about...
LIVE! When Manmohan Singh confided in Kalam about...

PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue
PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue

Images from Day 1 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'

'The captain of a country doesn't opt out of the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match.'

I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant
I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant

Rishabh Pant scored a watchful 98-ball 40 in India's 185 all out on the opening day in Sydney.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances