Ex-CPI-M MLA gets 5-yr jail in Periya twin murder





The court had found them guilty last Saturday.





The case pertains to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, allegedly by CPI(M) workers on 17 February 2019. The convicts include former MLA and CPI(M) district leader K V Kunhiraman, Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan, former CPI(M) Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, and former Pakkam local secretary Raghavan Velutholi. According to the prosecution, the twin murders were carried out following politically motivated attacks and counterattacks between CPI(M) and Congress workers in the area. PTI

A CBI court in Kochi on Friday sentenced 10 persons to double life imprisonment, while four others, including a former CPI(M) MLA, were sentenced to five years in prison for the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in the Kasaragod district of Kerala five years ago.