Dense fog delays over 100 flights delayed in Delhi

January 03, 2025  11:08
File pic
More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, an official said. The national capital witnessed dense fog resulting in low visibility. The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far. 

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am. 

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. -- PTI
