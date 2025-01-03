RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Defence lawyers in rape-murder case of 12-year-old withdraw citing public outrage

January 03, 2025  19:11
File image
File image
The lawyers of Sakshi Gawli, the co-accused in the rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan in the district, on Friday withdrew from the case citing the people's anger over the crime. 

Sakshi's husband Vishal Gawli is the main accused in the case. 

Advocate Priyesh Singh announced in a video posted on social media that he and his colleague were returning the brief. 

"While we took up this case as judicial duty, considering the strong social sentiment we believe it is not appropriate for us to continue representing Sakshi Gawli," Singh said, adding that the decision was voluntary and not taken under external pressure. 

Vishal Gawli continues to be represented by his lawyers. 

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, meanwhile, visited the victim's family at Kalyan on Friday. 

"The culprits should be hanged," the minister said, talking to the media. 

The government would provide financial assistance to the victim's family, and the municipal corporation would demolish the accused's house which has already been declared as hazardous, he said. 

Vishal Gawli allegedly abducted the girl with the help of his wife from Chakki Naka area of Kalyan on December 23 when she was playing outside her house. 

He allegedly raped and killed her. 

The couple then took the body in an autorickshaw to Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road and dumped it there, as per the police case. Both are currently in police custody. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will do all for Kerala nurse on death row: Govt
LIVE! Will do all for Kerala nurse on death row: Govt

Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

Allu Arjun gets regular bail in stampede case
Allu Arjun gets regular bail in stampede case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on...

India protests China's two new counties in Ladakh
India protests China's two new counties in Ladakh

India has lodged a "solemn protest" with China over the establishment of two new counties in the Hotan prefecture, as parts of these regions fall within India's union territory of Ladakh. The Indian government asserted that the creation...

High Drama On Day 1 At SCG
High Drama On Day 1 At SCG

A survivalist's mindset sees Indian batsmen fail again on the first day of the SCG Test.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances